Black Friday ads: Be sure to read the fine print, experts advise

AUSTIN (KXAN) — You probably have seen the ads popping up for more than a week now as “Black Friday” approaches and all the holiday sales start rolling in.

And if you head to the stores now, some deals are already happening.

“We are getting ready for all the customers to come in,” said Best Buy sales associated Dillon Dority. “We have this really cool method of how to stop the rush. What we do is we have little tickets — door busters — that we will hand out.”

But before you start loading up your cart, there are some warnings you need to follow. The Better Business Bureau says what gets most people is not reading the fine print.

Check that for date ranges, excluded items, whether the offer is good in stores or online and if there is a limit.

Also, watch the warranty information. A lot of deals are only good for 30 days, which means if you buy an item this week, then the warranty may expire before Christmas.

This time of year is also prime time for credit-card fraud, so make sure you watch your personal information, and keep your PIN numbers protected.