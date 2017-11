AUSTIN (KXAN) – The African-American Cultural and Heritage Facility celebrated a re-opening in East Austin, Saturday.

The City of Austin recently added the facility to its Cultural Arts Division. To mark the occasion, an open house showcased the newest upgrades. Those updates include a new mural, a dance studio, meeting rooms and a computer lab.

The facility plans to make more upgrades, including a film space.

The cultural center is located on East 11th Street.

For more information click here.