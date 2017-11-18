Witnesses: Sparks fly as police pursue red truck on high-speed chase on I-35 in Hays County

Sparks fly behind a pickup as it is pursued by law enforcement on Interstate 35 in Hays County on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2017, according to witnesses. (Photo courtesy Zack Masters)
AUSTIN (KXAN) – Witnesses who said they saw a high-speed chase on Interstate 35 in Hays County began contacting KXAN about the incident just after 7 p.m. Saturday night.

They told us it happened just north of San Marcos. The Texas Department of Public Safety said it was involved in a pursuit in that location but could provide no additional details.

DPS said the Hays County Sheriff’s Office is the lead agency handling the case. KXAN reached out to them but did not hear back.

Several viewers sent video to KXAN, which we have posted here, of what they said took place in the San Marcos area.

In one (above), you can see officers staying behind a red truck, which is shooting off sparks as it speeds down the highway.

Another video (below) shows the chase coming to an end and officers surrounding the suspect.

There is no word on what started the pursuit and what charges could be filed.

