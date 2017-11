AUSTIN (KXAN) — Many children filled the streets in downtown Austin, Saturday for the Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade.

The parade is an annual toy drive benefiting Austin Police Operation Blue Santa. Those attending are encouraged to bring new unwrapped toy to donate to under-privileged children. The parade featured holiday floats, classic cars, live music and Santa Claus.

Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN Photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN Photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN photo) Chuy's Children Giving to Children Parade 2017 (KXAN Photo)