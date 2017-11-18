Hutto hosting recycling day for documents, electronics

HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — The Keep Hutto Beautiful Foundation is joining thousands of local organizers across the country to host a free document shredding and electronic recycling event.

Members of the community are encouraged to drop off their unwanted electronics and their documents for shredding and recycling. Organizers say while the event is about recycling, it also helps people feel safe knowing that their documents and personal information is being properly destroyed.

Balcones Shred, who will be doing the document shredding, will accept up to 5 boxes per person. Electronics that are brought will be given to Goodwill Central Texas for recycling. Goodwill partners with Dell Technologies to make sure electronic systems are refurbished and recycled responsibly. All kinds of electronics will be accepted except for tube televisions.

The Hutto Food Pantry will also be on site collecting non-perishable foods just in time for Thanksgiving.

The event will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Peterson Community Garden on Hutto Street. It is part of the national initiative of Keep America Beautiful.