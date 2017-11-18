Funeral held for Texas State student found dead after fraternity event

Matthew Ellis died on Nov. 13, 2017 after a fraternity event. (Courtesy: Ellis Family)
KINGWOOD, Texas (KXAN) — Friends and family said goodbye Saturday to the Texas State University student who was found dead after a fraternity event.

Matthew Ellis was laid to rest in Kingwood, Texas, near his hometown of Humble northeast of Houston.

The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, the San Marcos Police Department, the university and the fraternity’s national chapter are all investigating the death.

Phi Kappa Psi shut down the local chapter at Texas State University last week for what they say are unrelated reasons.

Police said it is still possible that charges could be filed in this case.

