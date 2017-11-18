Farm Yoga combines fitness and farm animal friends

Farm Yoga is an animal assisted therapy that combines Yoga with farm animals. (Farm Yoga Facebook)
Farm Yoga is an animal assisted therapy that combines Yoga with farm animals. (Farm Yoga Facebook)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There is a new workout craze is hitting Austin today — Farm Yoga.

This unconventional workout partners yoga lovers with farm animals. As participants stretch into their tree pose, goats chickens, ducks and other farm animals roam around them. Sometimes the animals get more involved- even climbing on the participants.

The creators of Farm Yoga say it’s all part of the fun. They encourage participants to use the animals as part of their exercise.

Austinites will finally have a chance to participate in Farm Yoga when it comes to the city on Nov. 18. The two-hour session will begin at 10 a.m. at the Enchanted Woodlands Farm on Kit Carson Road.

Organizers say they will be bringing the farm, you just bring yourself and a mat.

