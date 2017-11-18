Cedar Park Police ask man how much marijuana is in his house: ‘Quite a bit,’ he replies

By Published: Updated:
FILE: Marijuana. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
FILE: Marijuana. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Charges have been filed after 45 pounds of marijuana and a marijuana derivative were found inside glass jars and multiple freezers at an Austin home, said the Cedar Park Police Department.

According to arrest records, a search warrant led Cedar Park Police to the home of Michael Crouch and a woman in the 1200 block of Pasadena Drive in north Austin.

After police read Crouch his Miranda Warning, they asked him how much marijuana was in the residence and if it belonged to him. “Quite a bit,” he told them according to arrest records.

The woman told police that the drugs were for people with ailments, the report said.

Police said the marijuana derivative was tetrahydrocannabinol in the form of a green waxy substance kept in glass jars in freezers. There were nearly 33 pounds of it, they said.

There were an additional 15 pounds of loose marijuana kept in glass jars throughout the house, police said.

Crouch told police all the drugs belonged to him.

He is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, a First Degree Felony.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s