Boy, 11, accidentally shoots self with handgun in Caldwell County

KXAN Staff Published:
Handgun (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Handgun (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

McMAHAN, Texas (KXAN) – An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a rural Caldwell County town on Saturday morning, said the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 10:11 a.m. when the boy was handling the weapon on a family property while under the supervision of his father in McMahan, Texas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy shot himself in the upper torso and the father also received an injury to his finger, officials said.

Both the boy and his father were taken by helicopter to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said the boy was alert and talking but that the extent and severity of injuries were unknown at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, but they said there was no threat to the general public.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s