Boy, 11, accidentally shoots self with handgun in Caldwell County

McMAHAN, Texas (KXAN) – An 11-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a handgun in a rural Caldwell County town on Saturday morning, said the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened at about 10:11 a.m. when the boy was handling the weapon on a family property while under the supervision of his father in McMahan, Texas, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The boy shot himself in the upper torso and the father also received an injury to his finger, officials said.

Both the boy and his father were taken by helicopter to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Office said the boy was alert and talking but that the extent and severity of injuries were unknown at this time.

The case is under investigation by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, but they said there was no threat to the general public.