Graduate students to see tax increase in House GOP tax reform

AUSTIN (KXAN) — During the process of trying to simplify and lower tax rates for most individuals and corporations, the GOP tax reform that just passed the House puts more burden on graduate students working to pay tuition.

Nearly 3,900 students at the University of Texas at Austin make money by being a research or teaching assistant while they’re attending graduate school. All those students receive employment waivers for tuition, which means the money is not taxed. The new GOP plan would tax that income.

Without a tuition waiver, Samantha Fuchs says she would not be at UT getting her doctorate in environmental engineering. “Graduate students should not be bearing the burden of the tax code,” said Fuchs, who works as a teaching assistant at the school. The money she makes goes directly to lowering her tuition, tax-free.

“I don’t think there’s enough to change in my personal spending habits. I would just have to take out more loans to add to my student undergraduate loans,” said Fuchs.

UT’s graduate student assembly notified the campus of the potential change on Friday. Right now a student making $20,000 a year at UT pays around $2,500 in taxes. The GOP tax reform plan would raise those taxes to $6,000 a year because they’ll be in a higher tax bracket.

Swadhin Pradhan came to UT from Calcutta to get a Ph.D. in computer science. He’s a research assistant and plans to be a full-time researcher in the future. He says taxing student waivers will keep people out of the programs that make the business and the technology of tomorrow.

“The graduate students are the life and blood of the research,” said Pradhan, “we need more money not less money.”

The Republican Party of Texas did not specifically give a response to the tuition waiver complaints but party leaders said the tax reform aims to benefit as many as possible.

“The ultimate goal of this tax reform bill is to lower the tax burden, simplify the tax code, and spur economic growth. We are eager to see a finalized bill that encompasses all three to help all Americans,” wrote Jamie Bennett, press secretary for the Republican Party of Texas.

Senate Republicans say they will pass their version of tax reform after coming back from their Thanksgiving break. The House passed its own version Thursday.

Both plans nearly double the standard deduction on personal income taxes as well as increase the child tax credit.

The House and Senate plans have several key differences. The Senate plan repeals the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, while the House plan does not touch it. The Senate plan also delays tax cuts for corporations until next year, while the House version’s cuts are immediate.

President Donald Trump says he wants to sign a tax reform bill by Christmas.