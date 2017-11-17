Suspected DWI crash on US 183 claims third victim

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The deadly crash on US 183 near North MoPac that killed a mother and son last Saturday has claimed the life of a third person.

Scott Latulippe, 41, was taken off life support Friday morning. Earlier this week, Scott’s brother-in-law Tim Enos told KXAN Scott’s brain had been damaged severely in the head-on crash. Now that he’s been taken off life support, the family is working with the hospital to donate his organs.

Scott’s wife, Nancy, 38, and son Jackson, 14, died at the scene when police say Guy Brasted, 41, lost control of his Jeep, crossed the median and slammed into the family’s rental Fiat. Brasted was ejected from his Jeep, but he did not suffer any life-threatening injuries.

The Austin Police Department is asking anyone with information about Brasted or his conduct on the day of the crash, Nov. 11, they are urged to call police. Brasted is currently charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter and one count of intoxication assault–the assault charge could be upgraded now that Scott has died.

The family’s 10-year-old daughter Keira was the only survivor.