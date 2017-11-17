Street closures for Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Grab a toy and head downtown this weekend for a fun parade and a way to give back to children in need. The annual Chuy’s Children Giving to Children Parade is Saturday, Nov. 18 and brings with it numerous street closures.

Donations from this annual toy drive will benefit Austin Police Operation Blue Santa. People can bring a new, unwrapped toy for children as young as infants to those as old as 14. Although it normally falls the weekend after Thanksgiving, this year the parade is being held a week early.

The parade begins at 10:45 a.m. Below is a list of which streets will close when:

6 a.m.: San Jacinto Boulevard from Eat 11th Street to East 15th Street

8 a.m.: Anne Richards/Congress Avenue Bridge

9 a.m.: All other parade route street closures on Congress from the Capitol to the bridge

People will be able to drive on 5th and 6th Streets until 9 a.m. and on Cesar Chavez Street until 10 a.m. for crosstown traffic. Click here for a map of the parade route.

Make sure to park in appropriate areas and be careful of pedestrians when driving.

All streets should open around 2 p.m.

Operation Blue Santa started its work earlier this year to collect and distribute toys for those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Its holiday distribution is set for Dec. 16.