SNL’s Kenan Thompson is show’s longest-serving cast member

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:
Kenan Thompson (NBC)
(NBC) Kenan Thompson is a “Saturday Night Live” mainstay now, but in 2003 he was the rookie.

“I just remember it being like a whirlwind of confusion in the beginning,” he says.

Thompson eventually adjusted to being part of a show he’d grown up watching, and now 15 seasons in , his run on SNL is longer than any in the show’s 43 year history.

“It’s a blessing for sure, you know what I mean? Let alone breaking records and all that stuff. I feel very fortunate to be around such awesomely talented people,” he says.

This weekend Thompson welcomes Chance the Rapper as SNL’s host.

