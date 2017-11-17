San Antonio school helps make prosthetic hand for child

NBC News Published:
6-year-old in San Antonio receives a prosthetic hand. (WOAI)
6-year-old in San Antonio receives a prosthetic hand. (WOAI)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/NBC News) — Patrick Perez was born without a left hand. Now, thanks to the help of a 3D printer and a high school freshman with an idea, Patrick is learning how to use his new prosthetic hand.

Patrick, 6, was recently fitted for a new prosthetic and on Thursday he tried it on for the first time. The hand was created by Brian Haddock, a freshman at the School of Science and Technology in San Antonio.

Patrick’s mother, Alejandra Perez, says her son has been able to adapt to only having one hand, but she’s excited to see what happens next. “It was free, they did it out of the goodness of their hearts and I mean, thank you, Jesus, thank you to them, this is amazing.”

The School of Science and Technology has provided four prosthetic hands to people across the across the country.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s