San Antonio school helps make prosthetic hand for child

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/NBC News) — Patrick Perez was born without a left hand. Now, thanks to the help of a 3D printer and a high school freshman with an idea, Patrick is learning how to use his new prosthetic hand.

Patrick, 6, was recently fitted for a new prosthetic and on Thursday he tried it on for the first time. The hand was created by Brian Haddock, a freshman at the School of Science and Technology in San Antonio.

Patrick’s mother, Alejandra Perez, says her son has been able to adapt to only having one hand, but she’s excited to see what happens next. “It was free, they did it out of the goodness of their hearts and I mean, thank you, Jesus, thank you to them, this is amazing.”

The School of Science and Technology has provided four prosthetic hands to people across the across the country.