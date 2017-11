PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police say a woman bought merchandise at the Weiss High School Football game on Nov. 8 using counterfeit bills.

Friday, Pflugerville police released video of the woman walking up to the store and conducting the transaction.

She’s described as a white female in her 50s or 60s standing approximately 5’5” to 5’6” with brownish-red semi-curly hair.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Officer Campana at jcampana@pflugervilletx.gov or 512-594-1141.