‘No Refusal’ in place for the next two weekends in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As people hit the road for the holidays, the Austin Police Department says the next two weekends will be “No Refusal” weekends.

The extended “No Refusal” weekends are part of the DWI initiative the department implemented at the beginning of the year and ran each weekend through September. Austin police was able to expand its initiative this year thanks to grants from the Texas Department of Transportation.

“No Refusal” runs from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each Friday night through Sunday morning the weekends of Nov. 17-19 and Nov. 24-26.

“No Refusal is not about making as many arrests as we can,” Lt. Blake Johnson with APD’s Highway Enforcement Unit said. “It’s about keeping unsafe drivers off Austin roadways and keeping the public safe. No Refusal ensures that we have solid blood alcohol content evidence of every arrest and as such enhances our ability to prosecute people who drive drunk and put others in danger.”

Last month, APD wasn’t able to run “No Refusal” every weekend because their toxicology department was short-staffed.