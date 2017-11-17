Neighbors warn of ‘meth house’ up for sale, history not disclosed

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A sign taped onto a brick fence, warning the house for sale in south Austin has a history of meth manufacturing. That’s how a potential home buyer learned to ask questions. On the disclosure form, there was no mention of any history of meth making in the home.

In Texas, a seller is required to disclose if a house was used as a meth lab to a buyer, however, if a bank or court takes ownership of a house, no disclosure is required. A foreclosed home will not have that information. For rental properties, no disclosure is required either.

The health hazards associated with dangerous chemicals in meth is the reason why sellers have to disclose the information in the first place. The chemicals can cling to clothing, carpets and walls–which requires a company to come in and decontaminate the space.

Tonight at 9 and 10, KXAN’s Kylie McGivern talks with the family who reached out to KXAN, warning others looking to buy a house to do their homework. They say without the help of neighbors, warning of the health hazards, they never would have known.