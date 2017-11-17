WATCH: Man destroys his AR-15 in light of mass shootings

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. (KXAN) — Fed up with recent mass shootings, a gun enthusiast from California destroyed one of his most prized possessions: an AR-15 assault rifle.

“I feel like I’ve done the only thing that I can do in this equation,” Chad Vachter said. “Even if it’s just a small thing, I did my part to make things better.”

Vachter says he’s still keeping his shotgun and pistol, and supports people’s Second Amendment rights. He decided to take a hammer to his assault rifle in light of mass shootings involving similar weapons, including one in Las Vegas where 58 people died and one in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where 26 died.

“I can’t do it,” Vachter said. “I can’t have something in my house that so easily could become a part of another situation like that, and I’m not going to be desensitized to it, I refuse to.”