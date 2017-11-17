East Austin College Prep dancer to perform in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

East Austin College Prep junior Eli Hernandez
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A junior at East Austin College Prep will join 599 other dancers to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as part of the Spirit of America dance team.

Eli Hernandez is one of only four male dancers selected to perform with the group. Hundreds of dancers ages 14-18 from across the country audition to be a part of the group and Hernandez took one of the slots.

Hernandez is the captain of his school’s dance team. While this year will be the first time he’s participated in the parade, Hernandez actually secured a spot in the dance troupe last year but he couldn’t afford the cost associated with the trip.

When he was chosen this year, his teachers made it a point to make sure he made it down Sixth Avenue.

“We’re able to send Eli on his way! He’ll be one of 4 boys performing for Spirit of America out of the 600 dancers in the parade. We are thrilled that he is putting EAPrep on the map!” said EAPrep dance teacher Erika Agrait.

Watch Hernandez and the rest of the parade on KXAN on Thanksgiving Day starting at 9 a.m.! 

