Actor Brian O’Halloran at Wizard World Comic Con in Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Actor Brian O’Halloran is checking in at the Wizard World Comic Con in Austin this week — but he’s also excited to check out the many other celebrities there as well.

He’s known for movies like “Clerks,” “Mallrats,” and “Jay and Silent Bob” — the last of which is set for a reboot next year.

“I know that ill be playing Dante at least once in the film,” O’Halloran said. “I think ill be playing a couple other characters, but well leave that as a surprise.”

He and co-star Jason Mewes will hold a Q&A Saturday at 2 p.m. at the Austin Event Center. O’Halloran says he really enjoys meeting fans, but can’t help being a fan himself sometimes, admitting that he’s a “big nerd.”

“Sometimes I’m a little bit stuck behind my table, and I want to be out there as well waiting in line or talking to some of these guys, which is great because sometimes we can get together on our own without any of the fans around and talk about stories like I’m a big fan as well,” O’Halloran said.

Wizard World Comic Con runs from Nov. 17-19. It features a number of other celebrities, including Jason Momoa, Val Kilmer, Felicia Day and Summer Glau.