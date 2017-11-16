Vista Ridge parents: Bike lane change even more dangerous

By Published: Updated:
A bike lane remains next to the curb on the north side of Municipal Drive in Leander. On the south side, the city has made the bike lane narrower and moved it over next to traffic. (KXAN Photo/Lauren Kravets)

LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — Concerns from parents of school children and those who live in the Vista Ridge neighborhood led to a change in the area’s bike lane — one that some say is a dangerous alteration.

After parents complained that cars were parking in a bike lane that students use to get to Camacho Elementary School, the city tried to enforce no parking in that lane. Homeowners became upset because they lost parking in front of their homes.

The city came up with a compromise: they removed the bike lane and allowed cars to continue to park on the south side of Municipal Drive. Crews made the bike lane narrower and moved it slightly north, in between parked cars and traffic. Parents say this now “sandwiches” riders in too close to traffic.

Some students ride in the thinner lane, while others continue to ride on the sidewalk. In September, KXAN showed you a potential problem with riding on the sidewalk, as a student was cut off, and swerved into traffic.

Coming up on KXAN News at 6 p.m., Lauren Kravets shows us the changes that have parents upset, and what the city is telling bikers to do.

