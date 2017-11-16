Three Williamson Co. men arrested in online solicitation sting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An online sting targeting people who were looking to potentially have sex with a child netted three arrests in Williamson County last week.

The Child Exploitation Unit with the Attorney General’s Office conducted the operation where investigators posed as children online. During the operation, three men, identified as Samuel David Kelley, 21, of Georgetown; Shane Michael Perry, 27, of Georgetown; and Joshua Logan Dean, 28, of Austin, all agreed to meet with who they thought were young girls, according to press release.

During the investigation, authorities say all three men sent “sexually explicit messages” to the person who they thought was a child. Authorities say the undercover investigators posed as girls between the age of 14 and 15.

All three men were arrested when they arrived at the location where they were supposed to meet the girl. They are charged with online solicitation of a minor.

Attorney General Ken Paxton wants to remind all parents and teachers to be aware of their child’s actions on the internet. For cyber safety tips, click here.