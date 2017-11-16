Thomas Ian Nicholas from ‘American Pie’ attends Austin Wizard World Comic Con

AUSTIN (KXAN) — He acts, he rocks, he produces — and now Thomas Ian Nicholas is in Austin for Wizard World Comic Con.

He’s known for his roles as Kevin Myers from “American Pie,” and Henry from “Rookie of the Year,” but he’s done a number of projects since then, including working to produce a film based on the book “Handbook for Mortals.” He and the author will be at a signing Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Barnes and Noble at the Arboretum.

Nicholas is also in a band (called The Thomas Nicholas Band), which will be playing at The Highball on South Lamar Boulevard Saturday at 8 p.m. The band has previously played in Austin at SXSW.

His main reason for being in Austin, however, is the Wizard World event at the Austin Convention Center Nov. 17-19. He says he’s excited to connect with fans.

“I grew up with the people who have watched my movies, and my business partner Lanny kind of noticed that its almost kind of like people feel they’ve grown up with me,” Nicholas said.

Other celebrities scheduled to be at the event this weekend include Jason Momoa, Val Kilmer, Felicia Day and Summer Glau.