Salvation Army fears GOP tax plan, hopes Senate returns charitable deductions

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The US House stripped a popular deduction from the tax code Thursday and many non-profits hope the Senate puts it back in, including Austin’s Salvation Army.

All the Republicans who represent Central Texas voted for it. The bill doubles the standard deduction. For many taxpayers, that means no more itemizing to save. But for non-profits, they worry that eliminates the financial incentive for people to donate.

Thursday night, workers at the Salvation Army did what they always do: feed the homeless.

Mike Nasi, chair of Central Texas Salvation Army, told KXAN, “Anybody who’s in the non-profit space who’s trying to serve as many people in as a dynamic a way as possible, has got to have faith. But faith doesn’t pay the bills always.”

Nasi says most folks who donate to disaster relief and faith based groups, like the Central Texas Salvation Army, are middle or upper middle class people who make donations at the end of the year.

“Most of our donations come in November and December. The last two days of December, we get more donations than the entire month of November combined,” said Nasi.

According to the Salvation Army’s fiscal year report, they brought in $6.5 million in donor contributions from 14,000 different donors.

Supporters of the plan in Washington say Texans will have more money in their pocket, thus more money to donate.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R- California said on the House floor, “You will keep more of the money that you earned. You will have more in your paycheck. Your life will improve.”

But Nasi says, you can’t plan for an organization like that. “You’re trying to respond to disasters like Harvey with more services not less, with more resources not less, we certainly don’t want to go quiet into the night,” said Nasi.

The salvation Army just broke ground on a new women’s shelter, a community center and is renovating the downtown building. Not a time, Nasi says, to have donor uncertainty.

The Senate is expected to vote on its plan after Thanksgiving. President Trump hopes to sign a bill before Christmas.

The proposed tax change means the charitable deduction would be available to less taxpayers. A Indiana University study estimates this would mean 28 million fewer Americans itemizing their returns. Researchers estimate that could reduce donations by up to $13 billion.

Democrats say the bill hurts working people because it also eliminates deductions like student loan interest and medical expenses. All house Democrats voted against the bill.