Ohio State suspends 37 fraternities amidst hazing, alcohol investigations

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University has suspended 37 fraternities, according to a Thursday press release.

This includes all all social, recruitment and new member activities for Interfraternity Council (IFC) chapters.

The university says it has been investigating 11 of the 37 chapters since the beginning of the year, mostly for cases involving hazing and alcohol.

In an email to IFC presidents, senior director of sorority and fraternity life Ryan Lovell said the number of investigations is “unacceptably high.”

“The university will not tolerate behavior that puts the health and safety of students at risk,” he wrote.

Fraternity members are still allowed to participate in chapter meetings and longstanding philanthropic events, Lovell said in his message.

The university released this statement in part:

Ohio State is taking this proactive step based on the significantly high number of investigations this semester, not on the nature of any specific case or cases. This action will allow the IFC community to pause to reflect and create individual, actionable strategies to ensure that the culture of their organization is aligned with the stated values of Ohio State’s Greek community, responsibilities outlined in the university’s Code of Student Conduct and expectations of their respective national or international organization. The university looks forward to working with the IFC community to set a positive path forward.”