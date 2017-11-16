Naked man reported near UT Austin campus

By Published:
The view of UT Austin from West Campus.(KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).
The view of UT Austin from West Campus. (KXAN Photo/ Alyssa Goard).

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin Police Department is investigating a report of an indecent exposure near campus in which a man was not wearing any clothes.

UTPD tweeted just before noon Thursday that it had received an anonymous report in the area of Guadalupe Street and W. 24th Street. The witness said the man was middle-aged but did not have any more of a description. He was reportedly near a 4-door, silver sedan.

Officials are asking people to call 911 if the man or the car is seen.

At the end of September, staff reported a separate indecent exposure on campus. The suspect description in the cases does not match.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s