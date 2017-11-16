Motorcyclist killed in crash with pole on SH 79 near Hutto

Motorcyclist killed in crash on US 79 between Hutto and Taylor. (Courtesy: Rosalinda Marroquin)
HUTTO, Texas (KXAN) — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a pole on the side of State Highway 29 between Hutto and Taylor, Thursday afternoon.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was not able to immediately give an exact location or time of the crash, but said a stopped train next to the crash scene was not involved.

Troopers say no other vehicle or person was involved.

The victim’s identity has not been released, as authorities work to notify family members.

Additional information on the crash was not immediately available.

 

