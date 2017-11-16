Is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ taking over Round Rock Express field?

By Published:
Film production at Round Rock Express site the week of Nov. 14, 2017. (Courtesy: Rock Studios)
Film production at Round Rock Express site the week of Nov. 14, 2017. (Courtesy: Rock Studios)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Social media is abuzz with rumors that AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead is filming at the Round Rock Express baseball field after drone pictures from Rock Studios showed a production setup.

A spokesperson for the Round Rock Express says a third party has rented out its facility but it can’t comment on what the project is or how long it’ll be there. In the photographs, you can see the baseball diamond was converted into a space with what appears to be an agricultural or greenhouse facility. There are also several tents set up along the perimeter of the diamond.

Rock Studios says they took the photos of the transformed field at the beginning of the week. None of the photos have any zombies stomping around though, but there are several “used” vehicles situated in the parking lot.

If Fear the Walking Dead is filming there, it’s not the only AMC show to set up shop in Central Texas. Last year, AMC’s The Son starring Pierce Brosnan shot their Texas-based show in, well… Texas.

