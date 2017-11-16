Franklin BBQ announces reopening date after fire destroyed smokehouse

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A fabled Austin barbecue joint has announced its reopening date, about three months after a fire destroyed its smokehouse.

“Hey y’all, Franklin BBQ reopens Tuesday, Nov. 21,” a sign reads in front of Franklin, located at 900 E. 11th St.

The Austin Fire Department says the fire started just before 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 26 after wind blew an ember from the fire pit, which then hit the back of the building. Four of the seven smokers were working when the fire started.

The restaurant, in a different building, was saved from the flames and only had light smoke damage. Officials estimated the damage amounted to $350,000.

Last month, the restaurant unveiled plans for a remodel, including a new smoker porch.

The fire happened hours after Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf coast. In the time that Franklin has been closed, the restaurant has held two fundraisers for Harvey relief efforts.