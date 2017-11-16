Ex-AFD lieutenant accused of filming female firefighter in locker room

Related Coverage Search warrant provides new details of alleged AFD locker room recording

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A former lieutenant with the Austin Fire Department is facing a charge of invasive visual recording, accused of secretly recording video of women in a fire station locker room.

Lt. James William Baker, 52, had been employed with the city of Austin since 1986. The city says Baker, who worked at the Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Austin, recently retired, but an exact date wasn’t given.

According to the search warrant, a woman who worked at the fire station discovered a recording device in the locker room of the Fire Station No. 1 in downtown Austin on Sept. 4. She gave it to her husband, who then turned it over to the Austin Police Department.

She told APD she saw the lieutenant walk out of the women’s shower room shortly before she went in to take a shower, according to the search warrant. When she came out of the shower, she saw a blue light pointing toward the shower area, and found it was a device nestled in a pile of Christmas lights.

“The victim said [the lieutenant] apologized to her several times and attempted to bargain with her to get the camera back,” according to court records. The woman said Baker also offered to retire or transfer from the department.

When authorities questioned Baker about the camera, he said it belonged to him and told them he had put it in the locker room on Sept. 4 as well as on another earlier date when there were not any women working. He is not yet in custody, but once he is his bond will be $7,500.