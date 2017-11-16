Dunkin’ Donuts dropping the ‘Donuts’ from name in test concept

BOSTON (NBC News) — Dunkin’ Donuts is testing out a rebranded name that drops the “Donuts.”

The company is testing the shorter name at several of its stores in Boston, which are set to open next month. In August, the company said they it was considering shortening the name in an effort to help consumers see the stores as a destination for coffee, not just doughnuts.

The chain’s parent company, Dunkin’ Brands, says it won’t make a decision on whether to officially changes its name until late next year, when it plans to start redesigning stores.