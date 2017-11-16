Driver in deadly crash on E. Riverside Dr. was possibly racing

Related Coverage 2 die in fiery crash when car slams into billboard in southeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two people who died in a fiery crash in southeast Austin last weekend were possibly racing, police say.

Police say Anderson Palma Rodriguez, 18, along with his female passenger, were on East Riverside Drive near Montopolis Drive just before 6 p.m. Saturday when Rodriguez started racing a driver in a 4-door black Honda. Initial information indicates Rodriguez was speeding westbound on East Riverside Drive when he lost control and struck a billboard post.

The vehicle caught fire, killing Rodriguez and his passenger, who authorities say they have not been able to identify.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the APD Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-4424.