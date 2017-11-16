Creek Show offers preview of future Waller Creek park atmosphere

Related Coverage Public gets look at designs for Waller Creek parks district

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Light-based art installations will be visible along Waller Creek through Saturday night during the 4th annual Creek Show put on by the Waller Creek Conservancy.

This year’s show, consisting of six works, is the first since construction started on the major redevelopment project along the creek that runs from 15th Street to the Colorado River. This month also marks five years since voters approved the first $13 million in public funding for the development, and six years since the WCC put out a call for designs for the 37-acre system of parks and paths.

The nonprofit hopes the new system will provide many more opportunities like the Creek Show for the city to enjoy in the coming years. “And that’s really our goal is how do we create a place that brings the best of Austin to the forefront?” Peter Mullan, the conservancy’s CEO, said Wednesday.

Mullan took KXAN to the site of the first real construction to happen on the parks project at Waterloo Park near 14th and Trinity streets. Workers this week are extending the park out over the creek and new concrete tunnel structures.

“So they’re welding beams that then will get lifted up and placed out over the pond,” Mullan explained.

About two months into the construction here, crews are still laying the groundwork for what the park will eventually be. “So we’ll be in that kind of messy phase for about a year,” Mullan said. “I would say at the beginning of 2019 we’ll really start to see structures and new park features start to emerge out of the ground.”

Those features include a new amphitheater and native plant gardens. The conservancy expects Waterloo to open in 2019, and by that time Mullan said he hopes to have started work on the next of the five parks in the plan, the Waller Delta that meets the river. For the next several years, the conservancy will then start work on the three parks and trails between the two.

So far, he said, construction on the $230 million project is going smoothly — but it’s still early in the process. He expects to find hiccups along the way, especially given the park’s location in the heart of the city and its history as a place for some of the city’s homeless to congregate and its reputation for unsavory activities.

“This project touches everything around it,” Mullan said. That’s also why he thinks it’ll attract people from all over the city to enjoy an atmosphere he says will be akin to that of the Creek Show, which last year attracted 10,000 visitors over several days of the installations.

This year’s show runs through Saturday night. The installations will be lit up from 6-10 p.m. each night.