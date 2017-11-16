CodeNEXT third draft release delayed by three months

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city’s third draft plan to reshape the land development code to improve housing density and affordability will be released three months later than expected.

Originally scheduled to be released on Nov. 28, Draft 3 of CodeNEXT will now be released on Feb. 12, 2018.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler said Thursday’s announcement is good for Austin. “I’m glad the staff will take the time to deliver a good recommendation as I, and others, have urged them to do,” he said in a Facebook post.

“I heard the community request we take our time to get CodeNEXT right and also to finally get it done,” the mayor continued. “Our current code is a big reason why we are less affordable and more congested, so getting the job done and done right is important.”

In a memo from Interim Assistant City Manager to the mayor and City Council, Joe Pantalion said the timeline was adjusted in order to accept and consider the comments received from the community so far, allow for more community engagement and public input, provide more time to review the plan and give the community enough notice about CodeNEXT public hearings.

“I believe that shifting the CodeNEXT timeline is the right decision,” said Council Member Alison Alter in a statement. “I am hearing extensively from neighborhoods and the business community that there is still significant work to be done, especially to implement Imagine Austin’s vision of growth along the corridors and the creation of new job and activity centers.”

The third draft is expected to be the final one, before it goes up for a vote.

You can learn more about CodeNEXT progress on the city of Austin’s blog.