Church leaders turn to active shooter training in order to protect parishioners

Emergency personnel respond to a fatal shooting at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017. (KSAT via AP)

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — More than a week after 26 people were killed when a shooter opened fire at a church in Sutherland Springs, dozens of religious leaders gathered in Caldwell County to learn from law enforcement about how to respond in an active shooter situation.

Seventy religious leaders from nearby churches packed a meeting room to hear advice from a variety of regional law enforcement.

While the Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management was already planning to have this workshop, they explained recent mass shooting accelerated the meeting to this week.

Some churches in attendance, like First Lockhart Baptist Church have already bolstered their security measures following the shootings in Sutherland Springs.

On KXAN at 6 p.m., Alyssa Goard gives you a look at what these churches are learning and what they will now be doing to protect their congregations.

Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management hosting training for Houses of Worship on Nov. 16, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)
Caldwell County Office of Emergency Management hosting training for Houses of Worship on Nov. 16, 2017. (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard)

