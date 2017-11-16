Buc-ee’s in Katy holds world record for longest car wash

By Published: Updated:
Buc-ee's logo (KXAN Photo)
Buc-ee's logo (KXAN Photo)

KATY, Texas (KXAN) — The Guinness Book of World Records is heading to a very special pit stop in Katy, Texas, that as of Thursday will officially be home to the world’s longest car wash.

The Buc-ee’s in Katy is providing a free car wash Thursday to celebrate as the officials come out for a visit. The area boasts multiple self-wash stations as well as a 255-foot drive-through option with multicolored suds.

Buc-ee’s has 26 stores throughout Texas, with the Katy one opening in September. It was scheduled to open at the end of August, but was delayed by a few days because of Hurricane Harvey, although the store did open for first responders during that time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s