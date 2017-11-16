Body camera video captures moments of California gas explosion

By Published:
Newly-released body camera video from a California police department captures the moments of a gas explosion (Indio Police Dept. video)
Newly-released body camera video from a California police department captures the moments of a gas explosion (Indio Police Dept. video)

INDIO, Calif. (KXAN/NBC) — Newly-released body camera video from first responders captured a gas explosion in California.

In August, a duplex exploded as police were responding to reports of a gas leak. The 61-year-old homeowner was airlifted to a hospital, but died the next day. One of the officers was hurt, but despite second-degree burns still helped nearby residents evacuate.

Officials say homeowners should keep an eye, ear and nose out to detect if there’s anything wrong that could be a gas leak. Blowing dirt, bubbling in standing water or dead plants could be a sign of a leak. Unusual hissing or roaring noises as well as a rotten egg smell are other signs there may be an issue. People should evacuate immediately and call 911 and their gas company.

