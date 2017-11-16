As more thieves target mailboxes, USPS providing community outreach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cases of thieves prying mailboxes open seem to happen in every neighborhood and it feels like it’s happening more often.

In one south Austin neighborhood off Slaughter Lane, it’s a vicious cycle. In this one particular neighborhood, the replacement cluster of mailboxes was broken into within a few days of being installed. Data from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service shows 11 break-ins of mailboxes were reported from Oct. 1 through Nov. 16 in the following zip codes: 78745, 78747, 78748, 78749.

After several mailbox clusters were broken into in the Ridge at Scofield Farms neighborhood in north Austin over the summer, the neighborhood’s HOA decided to spend more money to install more secure mailboxes. The HOA also added extra lighting and other items to deter possible suspects.

Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service launched a free service which allows people to see their mail before it arrives in their mailbox. Informed Delivery allows users to sign up for notifications about incoming mail and track packages.

