As more thieves target mailboxes, USPS providing community outreach

By and Published: Updated:
Mailboxes broken into on Mosquero Circle in south Austin in October. (Courtesy: Bob DuQuesnay)
Mailboxes broken into on Mosquero Circle in south Austin in October. (Courtesy: Bob DuQuesnay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Cases of thieves prying mailboxes open seem to happen in every neighborhood and it feels like it’s happening more often.

In one south Austin neighborhood off Slaughter Lane, it’s a vicious cycle. In this one particular neighborhood, the replacement cluster of mailboxes was broken into within a few days of being installed. Data from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service shows 11 break-ins of mailboxes were reported from Oct. 1 through Nov. 16 in the following zip codes: 78745, 78747, 78748, 78749.

After several mailbox clusters were broken into in the Ridge at Scofield Farms neighborhood in north Austin over the summer, the neighborhood’s HOA decided to spend more money to install more secure mailboxes. The HOA also added extra lighting and other items to deter possible suspects.

Earlier this year, the United States Postal Service launched a free service which allows people to see their mail before it arrives in their mailbox. Informed Delivery allows users to sign up for notifications about incoming mail and track packages.

On KXAN News on the CW Austin at 9 p.m. and KXAN after the game, Erin Cargile explains how you can decrease the risk of getting your mail stolen.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s