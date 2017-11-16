3 sent to hospital after rollover collision in Manor

MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — Three people have been taken to the hospital after a rollover collision in Manor, Texas.

The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on U.S. Highway 290 near Farm to Market Road 973. Two adults went to Dell Seton Medical Center and a child under 5 years old went to Dell Children’s Medical Center, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. They all have potentially serious injuries.

Eastbound lanes reopened to drivers before 6:45 a.m. but delays could continue. Check KXAN’s traffic map before you head out.