Where’s the money? Pence, Abbott, Perry to give Harvey FEMA update

By Published: Updated:
Worker
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, a worker walks past a pile of debris outside a business damaged by floodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in Spring, Texas. With federal disaster reserves running out, the House is swiftly moving to pass President Donald Trump’s request for a $7.9 billion first installment of relief for victims of Harvey. GOP leaders also hope to use the urgent Harvey aid bill to solve a far more vexing issue: Increasing the U.S. debt limit to permit the government to borrow freely again to cover its bills. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will give an update to Texas leaders on the federal government’s continued response to Hurricane Harvey at the north Austin Federal Emergency Management Agency location. Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry are expected to attend.

Hurricane Harvey was the costliest tropical weather event in U.S. history, estimated to cause more than $200 billion in damage when it crashed into the Texas coast in August.

A month later, Congress passed a $15 billion FEMA relief package and President Donald Trump signed it. After that Abbott expressed disappointment at D.C. lumping in another $18 billion he requested for Texas with a $36.5 billion package that also included relief to Florida and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Abbott continues to request more money at a faster pace from the federal government and the Wednesday meeting could lead to the next step in that process.

Pence is in Austin this week for the Republican Governor’s Association convention.

KXAN’s Political Reporter Phil Prazan will have an update on Pence’s visit on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s