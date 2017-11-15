Where’s the money? Pence, Abbott, Perry to give Harvey FEMA update

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Vice President Mike Pence will give an update to Texas leaders on the federal government’s continued response to Hurricane Harvey at the north Austin Federal Emergency Management Agency location. Gov. Greg Abbott and former Gov. Rick Perry are expected to attend.

Hurricane Harvey was the costliest tropical weather event in U.S. history, estimated to cause more than $200 billion in damage when it crashed into the Texas coast in August.

A month later, Congress passed a $15 billion FEMA relief package and President Donald Trump signed it. After that Abbott expressed disappointment at D.C. lumping in another $18 billion he requested for Texas with a $36.5 billion package that also included relief to Florida and Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Abbott continues to request more money at a faster pace from the federal government and the Wednesday meeting could lead to the next step in that process.

Pence is in Austin this week for the Republican Governor’s Association convention.

KXAN’s Political Reporter Phil Prazan will have an update on Pence’s visit on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.