Wells Fargo Bank in Cedar Park robbed

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Cedar Park are working a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the location at the corner of Ranch to Market 1431 and North Lakeline Boulevard.

A teller at the bank said the suspect handed her a note demanding money. After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build. He had on a black and gray hoodie, sunglasses and had a gold ring on his right hand.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4600.