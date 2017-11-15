Wells Fargo Bank in Cedar Park robbed

Wells Fargo located at 920 N. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park robbed on Nov. 15, 2017. (Cedar Park Police Department)
Wells Fargo located at 920 N. Lakeline Blvd. in Cedar Park robbed on Nov. 15, 2017. (Cedar Park Police Department)

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Cedar Park are working a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the robbery happened just before 1 p.m. at the location at the corner of Ranch to Market 1431 and North Lakeline Boulevard.

A teller at the bank said the suspect handed her a note demanding money. After the teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect took off.

The suspect is described as a black man with a thin build. He had on a black and gray hoodie, sunglasses and had a gold ring on his right hand.

Anyone with information should contact the Cedar Park Police Department at 512-260-4600.

