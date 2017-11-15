WATCH: Soldier mother surprises her children after deployment

A Fort Hood soldier surprises her daughter by dressing in the girl's middle school mascot uniform on Nov. 13, 2017 (KCEB Photo)
HEWITT, Texas (KXAN/KCEN) — It’s not one, but two homecoming surprises.

A mother who had been deployed in Kuwait for nine months wanted to make sure her return was memorable for her teenage daughter and 5-year-old son. On Monday, NBC affiliate KCEN captured the moment when Sergeant Lacey Poltoratskiy showed up at Jaiceybelle Hunter’s middle school near Fort Hood dressed as the mascot during a rally. Suddenly, she pulls off the head and hugs her daughter tightly.

“Surprise,” Poltoraskiy said as they both wipe away tears.

Then, it was her son’s turn. Daxton and the rest of his class knew they were going to have a special guest speaker that day.

“OK special guest speaker, come on in!” his teacher said.

“Mommy!” the boy said, getting up to hug her.

Poltoraskiy said she FaceTimed her children during her deployment as they got ready for school, but is excited to get even more face time with them now.

