WATCH: Burglary suspect helps herself to McDonald’s after climbing in drive-thru

COLUMBIA, Md. (KXAN/NBC) — Instead of pulling up to the drive-thru to receive food, a burglary suspect in Maryland climbed in and helped herself.

Surveillance video from Nov. 5 shows her leaning in through the window to get herself a drink from the fountain, before she climbs inside and grabs cash and other food at 1 o’clock in the morning.

“The glass window wasn’t shattered at all,” said Michael Hembly with the Howard County Police Department. “It’s certainly one of the more unique burglary videos I’ve seen here. People access to other businesses any number of ways, but you don’t see people climbing through drive-thru windows very often like this.”

Police say the window was either unlocked, or the woman was able to pry it open. They aren’t saying how much food and money the suspect took. They’re offering a $500 reward for information about the woman in the video.