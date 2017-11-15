WATCH: Alaska walrus calf meets his new friend at SeaWorld in Florida

By Published:
Aku, a rescued walrus calf from Alaska, joins another calf at SeaWorld in Orlando Nov. 14, 2017 (SeaWorld Photo)
Aku, a rescued walrus calf from Alaska, joins another calf at SeaWorld in Orlando Nov. 14, 2017 (SeaWorld Photo)

ORLANDO (KXAN) — One was born in Orlando. The other was born in Alaska. But these two walruses are now best friends after getting introduced to each other this week at SeaWorld in Florida.

Gold miners found and rescued Aku in Alaska, according to NBC affiliate KTUU. Aku is an Inupiaq word which means stern of a boat. He went to the Sea Life Center there, but because he was so young and because of walruses’ herd nature, officials determined he couldn’t return to the wild.

Now he spends time with Ginger in her new home. The two shared a smooch, then both bottle fed and started playing with one another just like siblings.

SeaWorld says the bond between the walruses is important for their care.

 

