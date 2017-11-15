Texas State’s Phi Kappa Psi was already under investigation by school

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — The fraternity now under investigation following the death of Texas State University student Matthew Ellis was already being investigated for an undisclosed allegation.

“At the time we had already been looking into the activities of Phi Kappa Psi,” said Matt Flores, a university spokesperson.

Texas State University officials say they received an initial complaint about the Phi Kappa Psi chapter on Sept. 21. After a preliminary review, a more formal investigation was launched on Oct. 4. A few weeks later, the university notified the fraternity’s national chapter about the allegations, which in turn led the national chapter to conduct its own investigation leading to the suspension of the local chapter last week.

The university says they were notified of the local chapter’s suspension. Even though the chapter was suspended, enforcement is nearly impossible since the gathering was off-campus.

“Any Greek organization, or for that matter, any student organization, has to register an event before they have an event,” Flores said. “This was a non-registered event. So that’s another rule that was broken. You can’t tell someone not to have a party that you don’t know about.”

San Marcos police say Ellis was a pledge for the fraternity and lived on campus. While an official cause of death is still being determined, police say alcohol may have been a factor in Ellis’ death.

As the San Marcos Police Department continues its investigation, the agency says it’s too early to say if criminal charges would be filed in Ellis’ case.

“So at this point, we’re investigating, it’s a very active case. So it’s very presumptive to say that criminal charges are likely. There is a criminal case open, the police department is involved, but we don’t know about criminal charges at this point,” said Cmdr. Kelly Bomersbach.