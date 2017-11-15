Security camera captures meteor over Phoenix

PHOENIX (KXAN/NBC) — Residents in Arizona’s capital city who looked up last night saw a bright flash in the sky.

A meteor passed by overhead — lasting just a few seconds as it careened into the atmosphere and burned up. A City of Phoenix security camera caught the moment on video.

The American Meteor Society says it received 85 reports of a “fireball” seen over Arizona, California, New Mexico, Nevada and Utah around 8:28 p.m. It says although the Taurid Meteor Shower is going on, this particular event wasn’t related to it.