Projects underway to improve water issues impacting Plum Creek

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — Plum Creek is a 52-mile stream flowing across Hays and Caldwell counties, from Kyle through Luling. But over the last decade, its water quality has been on a rapid decline.

The Plum Creek Watershed Protection Plan was developed with the purpose to restore Plum Creek back to its original designated use of contact recreation.

“We want Plum Creek to be a safe place for people to swim and enjoy and recreate for the future,” says Nick Dornak, the Plum Creek Watershed coordinator.

Dornak tells KXAN that at one point, people could swim, play and even drink the water that flowed in the creek, without concern. However, increases in bacteria, as well as nutrients like phosphorus and nitrates that runoff from fertilizers, have taken over the quality of the creek.

Part of the solution includes a 10,000 gallon cistern now sitting at the Caldwell County Justice Center. It was installed as part of a rainwater harvesting system. One-third of the rainwater collected from the roof of the justice center will be used to irrigate native landscape plants that will surround a permeable paver parking lot, when it’s installed this winter.

“It was an old Walmart, I think one of the oldest one’s in the state of Texas,” Dornak tells us. “So there was little attention paid to the amount of runoff that would come off the facility like that.” That’s why they’re creating the new permeable parking lot, to catch the water and slow it down.

A rain garden has also been installed around the existing paved parking lot to collect and treat water, ultimately filtering the water that reaches Plum Creek. “The people in the community are coming together to show how development can be done in a way that minimizes the impacts from flooding, that improves water quality in a stream like plum creek,” says Dornak.

For more information about efforts and projects with the Plum Creek Watershed Partnership, visit the Plum Creek TAMU website.