Prayer vigil planned for Texas State fraternity pledge who died

By Published:
Matthew Ellis died on Nov. 13, 2017 after a fraternity event. (Courtesy: Ellis Family)
SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — Students at Texas State University are holding a prayer at the campus quad Wednesday evening to remember sophomore Matthew Ellis, who died after attending a Greek event.

According to a Facebook event page, the prayer starts at 7 p.m. The organizer says attendees can bring candles, flowers or notes.

Ellis’ friends told San Marcos police they found him unresponsive at the Millenium Apartments on Post Road around 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 13. While Ellis, 20, didn’t live at the Millenium Apartments, his friends said they brought him back there Sunday night.

Texas State University President Denise Trauth says Ellis attended an off-campus social event on Sunday evening that was hosted by members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity, the Greek chapter Ellis was pledging.

While an official cause of death is still being determined, police say alcohol may have been a factor in Ellis’ death.

As authorities investigate Ellis’ death, President Trauth has suspended all Greek activity at the school until a full investigation is conducted.

 

