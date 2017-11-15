Students with airsoft gun cause scare at Cedar Park’s Henry Middle School

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — After dozens of officers descended upon Henry Middle School and the adjacent Vista Ridge High School due to reports of a possible gun on campus, Cedar Park police say they found two students with an airsoft gun taking photos.

KXAN viewers reported seeing dozens of emergency vehicles headed to the school, located at 100 N. Vista Ridge Blvd., around 5:45 p.m.

Business employees across the street from the school saw numerous officers surrounding the school.

Police say after they cleared the middle school, they determined it was two eighth graders who were taking photos of each other with an airsoft gun. The police department says there was no shooting and no active shooter on campus.