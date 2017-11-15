Ohio mayor ‘disappointed and frustrated’ after meeting with Columbus Crew owner

NEW YORK CITY (WCMH) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and Alex Fischer, president and CEO of the Columbus Partnership, met with Major League Soccer CEO Don Garber and Columbus Crew owner Anthony Precourt in New York Wednesday.

In a joint statement, Ginther and Fisher said they were “disappointed and frustrated” with the meeting’s results and said the MLS and Precourt were not committed to keeping the Crew in Columbus.

We met with Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber and Columbus Crew SC owner Anthony Precourt in New York today. It is clear the MLS and ownership did not come to the meeting willing to commit to staying in Columbus. We know this is heartbreaking for the dedicated fans in Columbus and across the country who have shown unwavering support for the Columbus Crew SC. “We are disappointed and frustrated. We were united in putting all options on the table, with the expectation in return that the MLS and ownership would cease pursuing moving the team to Austin. Great American cities do not get into bidding wars over sports teams to benefit private owners. Garber and Precourt were not willing to do that today. Once the league and owner are committed to Columbus, we stand ready, willing and able to support the team’s success. On November 21, standing alongside the best soccer fans in the country at MAPFRE stadium, we will be cheering Black and Gold onto victory. Glory to Columbus.

Precourt Sports Ventures released their own statement, saying they too were disappointed in the meeting: